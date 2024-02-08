KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 626,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,533. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 384.64 and a quick ratio of 384.64. The company has a market cap of $682.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.51%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

