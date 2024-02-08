KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KREF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 626,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,533. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 384.64 and a quick ratio of 384.64. The company has a market cap of $682.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.51%.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
