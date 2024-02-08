Knowles (NYSE:KN) Shares Gap Down to $16.52

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.52, but opened at $16.00. Knowles shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 49,349 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Knowles by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

