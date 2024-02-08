L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
L.S. Starrett Stock Down 1.6 %
L.S. Starrett stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. L.S. Starrett has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 6.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L.S. Starrett
- What is a Special Dividend?
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.