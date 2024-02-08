Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $793.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $793.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $848.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $776.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $699.23. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $900.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

