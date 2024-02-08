Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 89,223 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 69,919 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 674,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 23.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 612,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 115,906 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 607,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.