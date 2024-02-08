Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

