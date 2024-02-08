Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 131,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LianBio by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LianBio by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LianBio by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LianBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LianBio Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIAN opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. LianBio has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that LianBio will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIAN shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of LianBio from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LianBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of LianBio from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About LianBio

(Free Report)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

