Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $120,000 Stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

KTF stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.