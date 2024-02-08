Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $134,000 Holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,171 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 18.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OPP opened at $8.49 on Thursday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1003 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

