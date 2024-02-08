Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $151,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 59.8% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 143,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 53,593 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVT opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.72%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

