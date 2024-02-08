Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $207,000 in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 5,633.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 685,305 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 92.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

