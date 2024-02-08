Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $236,000 in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of The Taiwan Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Taiwan Fund by 268.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

The Taiwan Fund Price Performance

TWN stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

The Taiwan Fund Cuts Dividend

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.