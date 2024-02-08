Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.06. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $124.88.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

