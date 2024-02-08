Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 33,698 CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of CarParts.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 121.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,114,000 after buying an additional 1,888,719 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 977,395 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,692,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 874,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 778,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 639,100 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Price Performance

Shares of PRTS opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarParts.com from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on CarParts.com from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

