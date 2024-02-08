Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 10,675 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $5.06.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

(Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.