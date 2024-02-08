Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 12,025 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,025 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

RFI opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

