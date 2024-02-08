Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 6,051 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BME. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 191,846 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

Shares of BME opened at $42.50 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

