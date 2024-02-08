Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 8,949 Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MXF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 218,594 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,987,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 81,235 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 97.6% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 140,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 69,306 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 107.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 115,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 59,613 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $795,000.

Shares of NYSE:MXF opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

