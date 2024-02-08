Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 9,290 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 162,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 271,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

