Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

