Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.01.

LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.1 %

LB stock opened at C$26.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.92 and a 1 year high of C$48.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3607085 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

See Also

