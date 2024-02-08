Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Lazard has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Lazard has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lazard to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Lazard Stock Performance

LAZ stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. Lazard has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after buying an additional 462,677 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Lazard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lazard by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,748,000 after buying an additional 307,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,773,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,150,000 after acquiring an additional 253,701 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

