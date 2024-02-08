Leerink Partnrs Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.38) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.01). The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.25) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.24) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.66) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KROS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $51.41 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.