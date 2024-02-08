Leerink Partnrs Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Trevi Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Shares of TRVI opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $93.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.59. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

