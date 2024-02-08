Leerink Partnrs Comments on Vir Biotechnology, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vir Biotechnology in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.10) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.75). The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.76) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s FY2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

VIR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.39. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 205.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 103,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,277.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,958,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 102,177.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

