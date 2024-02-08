Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,490,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lennox International Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of LII opened at $437.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.00 and a 12-month high of $458.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

