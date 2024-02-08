Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Gap Down to $19.57

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $17.15. Lightspeed Commerce shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 802,034 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.72.

The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

