Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Trading Down 18%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was down 18% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$19.78 and last traded at C$21.60. Approximately 316,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 540,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.23.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Tabone sold 1,436 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.73, for a total value of C$26,896.28. In related news, Director Jean Paul Chauvet sold 11,440 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$276,276.00. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Tabone sold 1,436 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.73, for a total transaction of C$26,896.28. Insiders sold 24,790 shares of company stock worth $554,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

