Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Up 6.1%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. 75,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 638,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lightwave Logic

About Lightwave Logic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lightwave Logic by 703.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 186.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

