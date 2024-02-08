Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Up 6.1%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. 75,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 638,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13.
Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.
