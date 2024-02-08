Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.58-3.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72. Linde also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.250-15.650 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $433.14.

NYSE LIN traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $415.07. 675,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.99. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $319.23 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

