Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,960,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 1.6% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.61% of Linde worth $1,102,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 337,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,558,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 177,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,234,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.14.

Linde Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $415.11. 702,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,678. The stock has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a one year low of $319.23 and a one year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

