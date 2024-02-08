Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Raised by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.14.

LIN stock opened at $416.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $319.23 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The company has a market capitalization of $202.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

