Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $429.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.89 and a 200-day moving average of $442.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

