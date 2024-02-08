Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOGI. Barclays upped their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.83.

LOGI opened at $83.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 3,263.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 922,313 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Logitech International by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,457,000 after acquiring an additional 760,263 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after acquiring an additional 608,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

