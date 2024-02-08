Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.61.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $7.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $465.64. The stock had a trading volume of 50,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,847. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.73. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

