Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.200-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.0 million-$380.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.2 million. Lumentum also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.25-$0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $10.40 on Thursday, reaching $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,231. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.14. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 1.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

