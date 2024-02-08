Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues Earnings Results

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26), RTT News reports. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Macerich updated its FY24 guidance to $1.76-$1.86 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.760-1.860 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MAC remained flat at $16.96 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,012. Macerich has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.25.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

