Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $402.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Madison Square Garden Entertainment updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MSGE stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.35. 348,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $40.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

