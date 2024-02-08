Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MAIN opened at $44.99 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3,563.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

