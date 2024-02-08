Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $39,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $245.73 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $258.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.88 and its 200-day moving average is $207.46.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

