Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Markel Group worth $104,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Markel Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,438,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $33.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,411.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,420.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,445.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

