Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of MKL opened at $1,444.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,420.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,445.97. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,412.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.