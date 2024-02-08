Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,209 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $126,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $244.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

