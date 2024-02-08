Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 136,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of PayPal worth $75,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $82.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

