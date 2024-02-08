Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $101.68 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,002,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,258 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.56% of Invesco worth $101,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Invesco by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Invesco by 8.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 88,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 31.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 31.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.65%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

