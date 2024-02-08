Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $118.18 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,086,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,321 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $118,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 233.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Newell Brands Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $15.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Newell Brands
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Newell Brands
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Why Cigna stock will be at fresh highs by March
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to use options to collect rent on stocks without owning them
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.