Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $118.18 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,086,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,321 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $118,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 233.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $15.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Newell Brands

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.