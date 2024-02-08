Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $123.62 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 212,446 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.21% of Paylocity worth $123,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 131.1% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 17.6% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 117.3% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $168.30 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $233.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.76.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

