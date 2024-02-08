Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $128.44 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,729,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.32% of Henry Schein worth $128,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 18.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.26 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.