Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $81.54 Million Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,153,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000,776 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $81,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 98,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

