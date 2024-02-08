Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $96 Million Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,895,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $96,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,441,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,756,000 after acquiring an additional 163,426 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,385,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 206,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Element Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,687,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,799,000 after purchasing an additional 72,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 19.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after purchasing an additional 597,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Price Performance

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.52, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESI

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.